High Point visits Winthrop after Harrison’s 24-point performance

High Point Panthers (14-15, 6-11 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (14-16, 9-8 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts the High Point Panthers after Kasen Harrison scored 24 points in Winthrop’s 95-93 overtime win over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Eagles have gone 9-4 in home games. Winthrop has a 5-11 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers are 6-11 in Big South play. High Point ranks ninth in the Big South shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is averaging 11.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Eagles. Kelton Talford is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Abdoulaye averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Jaden House is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

