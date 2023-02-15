High Point visits Presbyterian after Barnett’s 21-point game

High Point Panthers (11-15, 3-11 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-22, 1-13 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

High Point Panthers (11-15, 3-11 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-22, 1-13 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -2; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts the High Point Panthers after Marquis Barnett scored 21 points in Presbyterian’s 76-72 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Blue Hose are 5-7 in home games. Presbyterian ranks seventh in the Big South in rebounding with 29.8 rebounds. Terrell Ard Jr. paces the Blue Hose with 5.7 boards.

The Panthers are 3-11 in conference matchups. High Point has a 5-10 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Reddish is averaging 6.9 points for the Blue Hose. Jalen Forrest is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Abdoulaye is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13.8 points. Jaden House is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 0-10, averaging 61.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

