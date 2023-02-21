High Point plays Radford following Thiam’s 24-point game

Radford Highlanders (17-12, 11-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (13-15, 5-11 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Radford Highlanders (17-12, 11-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (13-15, 5-11 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the Radford Highlanders after Abdoulaye scored 24 points in High Point’s 81-66 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Panthers are 9-5 on their home court. High Point is second in the Big South with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ahmard Harvey averaging 2.8.

The Highlanders have gone 11-5 against Big South opponents. Radford ranks fourth in the Big South shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.5 points for the Panthers. Thiam is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.

DaQuan Smith is averaging 13.4 points for the Highlanders. Bryan Antoine is averaging 10.3 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.