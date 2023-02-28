High Point plays Charleston Southern in Big South Tournament

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-20, 5-13 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (14-16, 6-12 Big South) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-20, 5-13 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (14-16, 6-12 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The High Point Panthers and Charleston Southern Buccaneers play in the Big South Tournament.

The Panthers’ record in Big South play is 6-12, and their record is 8-4 in non-conference play. High Point is ninth in the Big South shooting 32.7% from deep, led by Brock Williams shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

The Buccaneers are 5-13 against Big South teams. Charleston Southern has a 6-12 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.

Tahlik Chavez averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

