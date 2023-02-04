High Point Panthers take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on 4-game slide

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-14, 4-7 Big South) at High Point Panthers (10-13, 2-9 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-14, 4-7 Big South) at High Point Panthers (10-13, 2-9 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: High Point -1.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: High Point will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Panthers play Charleston Southern.

The Panthers are 7-4 on their home court. High Point has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Buccaneers are 4-7 in conference play. Charleston Southern has a 6-10 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is averaging 17.8 points for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 18.4 points for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.