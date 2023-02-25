High Point faces Winthrop following Austin’s 20-point performance

High Point Panthers (14-15, 6-11 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (14-16, 9-8 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

High Point Panthers (14-15, 6-11 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (14-16, 9-8 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -4.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits the Winthrop Eagles after Zach Austin scored 20 points in High Point’s 69-64 victory against the Radford Highlanders.

The Eagles are 9-4 on their home court. Winthrop has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 6-11 against Big South opponents. High Point is fifth in the Big South with 12.4 assists per game led by Bryant Randleman averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelton Talford is averaging 16.1 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Randleman is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Panthers. Jaden House is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

