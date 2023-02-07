High Point faces Campbell, aims to end road skid

High Point Panthers (11-13, 3-9 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (10-14, 5-7 Big South) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

High Point Panthers (11-13, 3-9 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (10-14, 5-7 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hits the road against Campbell looking to break its eight-game road slide.

The Fighting Camels have gone 5-6 at home. Campbell ranks seventh in the Big South with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jay Pal averaging 4.9.

The Panthers have gone 3-9 against Big South opponents. High Point has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Clemons is averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Jaden House is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.