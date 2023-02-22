Higgins, Lehigh Mountain Hawks square off against the Bucknell Bison

Bucknell Bison (11-18, 4-12 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (15-12, 10-6 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bucknell Bison (11-18, 4-12 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (15-12, 10-6 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lehigh -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays Lehigh in Patriot action Wednesday.

The Mountain Hawks are 8-5 on their home court. Lehigh ranks sixth in the Patriot in rebounding with 30.1 rebounds. Evan Taylor leads the Mountain Hawks with 6.5 boards.

The Bison are 4-12 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell ranks sixth in the Patriot shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Taylor is averaging 15.0 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

Xander Rice is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

