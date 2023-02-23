Hicks scores 17, Tarleton State knocks off Utah Valley 77-58

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Freddy Hicks and Lue Williams had 17 points in Tarleton State’s 77-58 victory against Utah Valley…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Freddy Hicks and Lue Williams had 17 points in Tarleton State’s 77-58 victory against Utah Valley on Thursday night.

Hicks had eight rebounds for the Texans (15-14, 8-8 Western Athletic Conference). Williams shot 4 for 14 and 8 of 8 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Shamir Bogues shot 4 of 9 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Aziz Bandaogo finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for the Wolverines (21-7, 12-3). Utah Valley also got 11 points and two blocks from Le’Tre Darthard. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Wolverines.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

