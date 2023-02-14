Hicks leads Tarleton State against SFA after 21-point game

Tarleton State Texans (14-12, 7-6 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (16-9, 8-4 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Tarleton State Texans (14-12, 7-6 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (16-9, 8-4 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Freddy Hicks scored 21 points in Tarleton State’s 75-71 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The ‘Jacks are 10-2 on their home court. SFA ranks fifth in the WAC with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Sadaidriene Hall averaging 10.0.

The Texans are 7-6 in WAC play. Tarleton State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The ‘Jacks and Texans square off Wednesday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jossell averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Hall is shooting 60.2% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Lue Williams is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Texans. Shamir Bogues is averaging 8.4 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

