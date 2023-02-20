Hicks, Alabama A&M Bulldogs square off against the Florida A&M Rattlers

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-19, 4-10 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-15, 8-6 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-19, 4-10 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-15, 8-6 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama A&M -9; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Garrett Hicks and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs host Jordan Tillmon and the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-7 at home. Alabama A&M is third in the SWAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Messiah Thompson averaging 3.3.

The Rattlers have gone 4-10 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is 2-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hicks averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Dailin Smith is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Tillmon is shooting 34.4% and averaging 10.5 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 59.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

