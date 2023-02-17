Hess and NJIT host Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (16-10, 10-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-18, 4-8 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (16-10, 10-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-18, 4-8 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts the Vermont Catamounts after Adam Hess scored 23 points in NJIT’s 86-67 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Highlanders have gone 5-6 in home games. NJIT is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Catamounts are 10-2 against America East opponents. Vermont is fifth in the America East with 13.5 assists per game led by Robin Duncan averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hess is averaging 10.8 points for the Highlanders. Kevin Osawe is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Dylan Penn is averaging 12.3 points for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

