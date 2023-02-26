Hero Indian Open Par Scores

Sunday At DLF Golf & Country Club New Delhi Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,393; Par: 72 Final Round Marcel Siem,…

Marcel Siem, Germany (460), $320,819 69-70-67-68—274 -14 Yannik Paul, Germany (305), $207,589 65-69-71-70—275 -13 Joost Luiten, Netherlands (172), $118,892 70-70-68-68—276 -12 Jorge Campillo, Spain (126), $87,187 73-71-67-69—280 -8 Kazuki Higa, Japan (126), $87,187 75-66-71-68—280 -8 Alexander Knappe, Germany (89), $61,333 73-71-71-66—281 -7 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (89), $61,333 73-72-66-70—281 -7 Simon Forsstrom, Sweden (65), $44,726 71-72-72-67—282 -6 Gavin Green, Malaysia (65), $44,726 72-70-73-67—282 -6 Angel Hidalgo, Spain (50), $34,976 72-73-67-71—283 -5 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (50), $34,976 75-71-69-68—283 -5 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain (50), $34,976 72-73-69-69—283 -5 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa (40), $27,817 72-71-71-70—284 -4 Shubhankar Sharma, India (40), $27,817 68-74-74-68—284 -4 Santiago Tarrio, Spain (40), $27,817 70-71-75-68—284 -4 Euan Walker, Scotland (40), $27,817 76-70-68-70—284 -4 Veer Ahlawat, India (0), $27,817 73-70-68-73—284 -4 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan (34), $23,873 71-71-73-70—285 -3 Jeong-Weon Ko, France (34), $23,873 75-71-74-65—285 -3 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand (32), $21,954 72-70-71-73—286 -2 Honey Baisoya, India (0), $21,954 66-74-73-73—286 -2 Angad Cheema, India (0), $21,954 68-71-73-74—286 -2 Nick Bachem, Germany (30), $20,476 71-73-73-70—287 -1 Alejandro Canizares, Spain (30), $20,476 71-73-71-72—287 -1 Alex Fitzpatrick, England (27), $18,494 75-69-71-73—288 E Daan Huizing, Netherlands (27), $18,494 77-71-70-70—288 E Mikko Korhonen, Finland (27), $18,494 67-72-76-73—288 E Andrew Wilson, England (27), $18,494 71-70-76-71—288 E Yuvraj Sandhu, India (0), $18,494 70-71-77-70—288 E Matthew Baldwin, England (24), $16,513 73-73-72-71—289 +1 Adrien Saddier, France (24), $16,513 73-68-74-74—289 +1 Manu Gandas, India (22), $14,531 70-73-73-74—290 +2 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (22), $14,531 75-70-75-70—290 +2 Francesco Laporta, Italy (22), $14,531 76-72-68-74—290 +2 Kalle Samooja, Finland (22), $14,531 73-70-75-72—290 +2 Jeunghun Wang, South Korea (22), $14,531 76-71-71-72—290 +2 Thomas Aiken, South Africa (19), $12,267 71-75-71-74—291 +3 Bryce Easton, South Africa (19), $12,267 71-77-74-69—291 +3 Robert Macintyre, Scotland (19), $12,267 74-74-71-72—291 +3 Sachin Baisoya, India (0), $12,267 75-69-72-75—291 +3 S Chikkarangappa, India (0), $12,267 75-69-75-72—291 +3 John Axelsen, Denmark (17), $10,946 74-72-69-77—292 +4 Kartik Sharma, India (0), $10,946 74-73-70-75—292 +4 Jens Fahrbring, Sweden (15), $9,813 71-71-74-77—293 +5 Edoardo Molinari, Italy (15), $9,813 74-73-73-73—293 +5 Gary Stal, France (15), $9,813 73-72-77-71—293 +5 Gaganjeet Bhullar, India (0), $9,813 75-73-68-77—293 +5 Gudmundur Kristjansson, Iceland (12), $7,926 68-71-77-78—294 +6 Lukas Nemecz, Austria (12), $7,926 71-73-75-75—294 +6 Shaun Norris, South Africa (12), $7,926 75-69-76-74—294 +6 Joel Stalter, France (12), $7,926 73-73-73-75—294 +6 Shiv Chawrasia, India (0), $7,926 75-73-71-75—294 +6 Shiv Kapur, India (0), $7,926 75-73-69-77—294 +6 John Parry, England (10), $6,416 75-73-68-79—295 +7 Yashas Chandra, India (0), $6,416 71-71-73-80—295 +7 Karandeep Kochhar, India (0), $6,416 77-70-74-74—295 +7 Frederic Lacroix, France (9), $5,945 74-70-71-81—296 +8 Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa (9), $5,945 72-75-71-78—296 +8 MJ Viljoen, South Africa (8), $5,662 70-77-73-78—298 +10 Chase Hanna, United States (8), $5,378 73-74-67-85—299 +11 Aguri Iwasaki, Japan (8), $5,378 72-75-72-80—299 +11 Blake Windred, Australia (7), $5,095 75-72-75-79—301 +13 Jake Redman, South Africa (7), $4,907 75-73-76-78—302 +14 Khalin H Joshi, India (0), $4,718 72-75-79-78—304 +16 M Dharma, India (0), $4,529 70-78-75-82—305 +17 Albert Venter, South Africa (6), $4,341 77-71-78-81—307 +19 Anthony Quayle, Australia (6), $4,152 70-78-81-80—309 +21

