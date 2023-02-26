Hero Indian Open Par Scores

Sunday
At DLF Golf & Country Club
New Delhi
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,393; Par: 72
Final Round
|Marcel Siem, Germany (460), $320,819
|69-70-67-68—274
|-14
|Yannik Paul, Germany (305), $207,589
|65-69-71-70—275
|-13
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands (172), $118,892
|70-70-68-68—276
|-12
|Jorge Campillo, Spain (126), $87,187
|73-71-67-69—280
|-8
|Kazuki Higa, Japan (126), $87,187
|75-66-71-68—280
|-8
|Alexander Knappe, Germany (89), $61,333
|73-71-71-66—281
|-7
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (89), $61,333
|73-72-66-70—281
|-7
|Simon Forsstrom, Sweden (65), $44,726
|71-72-72-67—282
|-6
|Gavin Green, Malaysia (65), $44,726
|72-70-73-67—282
|-6
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain (50), $34,976
|72-73-67-71—283
|-5
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (50), $34,976
|75-71-69-68—283
|-5
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain (50), $34,976
|72-73-69-69—283
|-5
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa (40), $27,817
|72-71-71-70—284
|-4
|Shubhankar Sharma, India (40), $27,817
|68-74-74-68—284
|-4
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain (40), $27,817
|70-71-75-68—284
|-4
|Euan Walker, Scotland (40), $27,817
|76-70-68-70—284
|-4
|Veer Ahlawat, India (0), $27,817
|73-70-68-73—284
|-4
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan (34), $23,873
|71-71-73-70—285
|-3
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France (34), $23,873
|75-71-74-65—285
|-3
|Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand (32), $21,954
|72-70-71-73—286
|-2
|Honey Baisoya, India (0), $21,954
|66-74-73-73—286
|-2
|Angad Cheema, India (0), $21,954
|68-71-73-74—286
|-2
|Nick Bachem, Germany (30), $20,476
|71-73-73-70—287
|-1
|Alejandro Canizares, Spain (30), $20,476
|71-73-71-72—287
|-1
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England (27), $18,494
|75-69-71-73—288
|E
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands (27), $18,494
|77-71-70-70—288
|E
|Mikko Korhonen, Finland (27), $18,494
|67-72-76-73—288
|E
|Andrew Wilson, England (27), $18,494
|71-70-76-71—288
|E
|Yuvraj Sandhu, India (0), $18,494
|70-71-77-70—288
|E
|Matthew Baldwin, England (24), $16,513
|73-73-72-71—289
|+1
|Adrien Saddier, France (24), $16,513
|73-68-74-74—289
|+1
|Manu Gandas, India (22), $14,531
|70-73-73-74—290
|+2
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (22), $14,531
|75-70-75-70—290
|+2
|Francesco Laporta, Italy (22), $14,531
|76-72-68-74—290
|+2
|Kalle Samooja, Finland (22), $14,531
|73-70-75-72—290
|+2
|Jeunghun Wang, South Korea (22), $14,531
|76-71-71-72—290
|+2
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa (19), $12,267
|71-75-71-74—291
|+3
|Bryce Easton, South Africa (19), $12,267
|71-77-74-69—291
|+3
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland (19), $12,267
|74-74-71-72—291
|+3
|Sachin Baisoya, India (0), $12,267
|75-69-72-75—291
|+3
|S Chikkarangappa, India (0), $12,267
|75-69-75-72—291
|+3
|John Axelsen, Denmark (17), $10,946
|74-72-69-77—292
|+4
|Kartik Sharma, India (0), $10,946
|74-73-70-75—292
|+4
|Jens Fahrbring, Sweden (15), $9,813
|71-71-74-77—293
|+5
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy (15), $9,813
|74-73-73-73—293
|+5
|Gary Stal, France (15), $9,813
|73-72-77-71—293
|+5
|Gaganjeet Bhullar, India (0), $9,813
|75-73-68-77—293
|+5
|Gudmundur Kristjansson, Iceland (12), $7,926
|68-71-77-78—294
|+6
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria (12), $7,926
|71-73-75-75—294
|+6
|Shaun Norris, South Africa (12), $7,926
|75-69-76-74—294
|+6
|Joel Stalter, France (12), $7,926
|73-73-73-75—294
|+6
|Shiv Chawrasia, India (0), $7,926
|75-73-71-75—294
|+6
|Shiv Kapur, India (0), $7,926
|75-73-69-77—294
|+6
|John Parry, England (10), $6,416
|75-73-68-79—295
|+7
|Yashas Chandra, India (0), $6,416
|71-71-73-80—295
|+7
|Karandeep Kochhar, India (0), $6,416
|77-70-74-74—295
|+7
|Frederic Lacroix, France (9), $5,945
|74-70-71-81—296
|+8
|Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa (9), $5,945
|72-75-71-78—296
|+8
|MJ Viljoen, South Africa (8), $5,662
|70-77-73-78—298
|+10
|Chase Hanna, United States (8), $5,378
|73-74-67-85—299
|+11
|Aguri Iwasaki, Japan (8), $5,378
|72-75-72-80—299
|+11
|Blake Windred, Australia (7), $5,095
|75-72-75-79—301
|+13
|Jake Redman, South Africa (7), $4,907
|75-73-76-78—302
|+14
|Khalin H Joshi, India (0), $4,718
|72-75-79-78—304
|+16
|M Dharma, India (0), $4,529
|70-78-75-82—305
|+17
|Albert Venter, South Africa (6), $4,341
|77-71-78-81—307
|+19
|Anthony Quayle, Australia (6), $4,152
|70-78-81-80—309
|+21
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.