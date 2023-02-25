Hepburn and the Wisconsin Badgers visit conference foe Michigan

Wisconsin Badgers (16-11, 8-9 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (16-12, 10-7 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (16-11, 8-9 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (16-12, 10-7 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin plays Michigan in Big Ten action Sunday.

The Wolverines have gone 11-4 in home games. Michigan averages 9.6 turnovers per game and is 8- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Badgers have gone 8-9 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin has a 5-5 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is averaging 17.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wolverines. Kobe Bufkin is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Badgers: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.