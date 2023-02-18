Hepa has 19 in Hawaii’s 70-67 win against Long Beach State

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Kamaka Hepa scored 19 points as Hawaii beat Long Beach State 70-67 on Saturday night.…

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Kamaka Hepa scored 19 points as Hawaii beat Long Beach State 70-67 on Saturday night.

Hepa was 6-of-11 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Rainbow Warriors (19-8, 10-5 Big West Conference). Bernardo da Silva added 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Samuta Avea was 3-of-8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with nine points.

The Beach (15-13, 9-7) were led by AJ George, who posted 20 points. Lassina Traore added 15 points and six rebounds for Long Beach State. Marcus Tsohonis also had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Hawaii’s next game is Monday against CSU Bakersfield on the road, while Long Beach State visits UCSB on Thursday.

