Henson leads CSU Bakersfield against Long Beach State after 20-point performance

Long Beach State Beach (14-11, 8-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-15, 5-8 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Bakersfield -6; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts the Long Beach State Beach after Travis Henson scored 20 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 73-58 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Roadrunners are 6-5 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beach have gone 8-5 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is 6-7 against opponents over .500.

The Roadrunners and Beach square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antavion Collum is scoring 12.0 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging nine points over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 15 points for the Beach. Lassina Traore is averaging 12.6 points and 11.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Beach: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 40.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.