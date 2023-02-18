Live Radio
Henry leads Texas Southern over Mississippi Valley St 80-62

The Associated Press

February 18, 2023, 8:51 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — PJ Henry scored 19 points and Texas Southern beat Mississippi Valley State 80-62 on Saturday.

Henry was 8-of-14 shooting with two 3-pointers for the Tigers (10-17, 6-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). John Walker III scored 18 and Joirdon Karl Nicholas pitched in with 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

The Delta Devils (4-24, 3-11) were led by Terry Collins with 23 points and two steals. Rayquan Brown added 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Both teams play on Monday. Texas Southern hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff, while Mississippi Valley State travels to play Prairie View A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

