Hendricks leads UCF against Tulsa after 23-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-18, 1-11 AAC) at UCF Knights (14-9, 5-6 AAC) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-18, 1-11 AAC) at UCF Knights (14-9, 5-6 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Taylor Hendricks scored 23 points in UCF’s 72-67 victory against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Knights have gone 9-4 at home. UCF ranks sixth in the AAC with 13.7 assists per game led by CJ Kelly averaging 2.8.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-11 in AAC play. Tulsa has a 2-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hendricks is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Knights. Ithiel Horton is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.

Sam Griffin averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Bryant Selebangue is averaging 12.2 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 1-9, averaging 68.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.