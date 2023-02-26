Hendricks’ 25 lead UCF past Tulsa 68-49

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Taylor Hendricks had 25 points in UCF’s 68-49 win against Tulsa on Sunday night. Hendricks also…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Taylor Hendricks had 25 points in UCF’s 68-49 win against Tulsa on Sunday night.

Hendricks also added eight rebounds for the Knights (16-12, 7-9 American Athletic Conference). CJ Kelly shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Ithiel Horton shot 4 for 12 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the foul throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six steals.

Bryant Selebangue led the way for the Golden Hurricane (5-23, 1-16) with 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Jesaiah McWright added 11 points for Tulsa. In addition, Brandon Betson finished with 10 points. The loss was the Golden Hurricane’s 10th in a row.

UCF took the lead with 12:53 left in the first half and did not give it up. Hendricks led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 32-14 at the break. UCF pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend an 18-point lead to 27 points. They outscored Tulsa by one point in the final half, as Hendricks led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

UCF plays Temple on the road on Thursday, and Tulsa visits South Florida on Wednesday.

