Heidbreder leads Air Force against Fresno State after 22-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-17, 5-10 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (14-14, 5-10 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-17, 5-10 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (14-14, 5-10 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Air Force -2; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jake Heidbreder scored 22 points in Air Force’s 75-69 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Falcons are 10-7 in home games. Air Force is third in the MWC with 15.3 assists per game led by Ethan Taylor averaging 3.3.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-10 against MWC opponents. Fresno State gives up 64.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 7.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Falcons. Heidbreder is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for Air Force.

Jemarl Baker Jr. averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Hill is averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 23.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.