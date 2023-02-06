Haynes leads East Tennessee State against UNC Greensboro after 22-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-16, 5-7 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-9, 10-2 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-16, 5-7 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-9, 10-2 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Jalen Haynes scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 73-62 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 8-3 at home. UNC Greensboro is third in the SoCon with 14.2 assists per game led by Dante Treacy averaging 3.5.

The Buccaneers are 5-7 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State has a 6-11 record against teams above .500.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshaun Langley is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 10.6 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Haynes is averaging 14.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

