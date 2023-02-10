Hawkins and No. 21 UConn host No. 23 Creighton

UConn Huskies (19-6, 8-6 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (16-8, 10-3 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UConn Huskies (19-6, 8-6 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (16-8, 10-3 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 UConn visits the No. 23 Creighton Bluejays after Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points in UConn’s 87-72 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Bluejays are 11-1 on their home court. Creighton averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Huskies are 8-6 against Big East opponents. UConn ranks third in the Big East with 17.5 assists per game led by Tristen Newton averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is averaging 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Adama Sanogo is shooting 59.2% and averaging 17.2 points for the Huskies. Hawkins is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.