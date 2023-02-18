Hawaii visits Long Beach State following Tsohonis’ 26-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (18-8, 9-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (15-12, 9-6 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (18-8, 9-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (15-12, 9-6 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -3; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Marcus Tsohonis scored 26 points in Long Beach State’s 88-76 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Beach have gone 7-4 in home games. Long Beach State is 3-4 in one-possession games.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 9-5 against Big West opponents. Hawaii ranks fifth in the Big West with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kamaka Hepa averaging 5.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tsohonis is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Beach. Lassina Traore is averaging 13.1 points and 11.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Hepa averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Noel Coleman is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.