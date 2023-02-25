Hawaii hosts UC Irvine following Baker’s 33-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (20-9, 13-4 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (20-9, 11-6 Big West) Honolulu; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

UC Irvine Anteaters (20-9, 13-4 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (20-9, 11-6 Big West)

Honolulu; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -1.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine visits the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Dawson Baker scored 33 points in UC Irvine’s 99-91 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Rainbow Warriors are 12-5 in home games. Hawaii scores 66.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Anteaters are 13-4 in conference play. UC Irvine averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is shooting 38.7% and averaging 12.4 points for the Rainbow Warriors. JoVon McClanahan is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Pierre Crockrell II is averaging 5.1 points and 5.3 assists for the Anteaters. Baker is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

