Hawaii hosts UC Irvine after Baker’s 33-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (20-9, 13-4 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (20-9, 11-6 Big West) Honolulu; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

UC Irvine Anteaters (20-9, 13-4 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (20-9, 11-6 Big West)

Honolulu; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine visits the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Dawson Baker scored 33 points in UC Irvine’s 99-91 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Rainbow Warriors are 12-5 on their home court. Hawaii ranks fifth in the Big West with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kamaka Hepa averaging 5.2.

The Anteaters are 13-4 in conference games. UC Irvine averages 15.0 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Pierre Crockrell II with 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: JoVon McClanahan is averaging 10.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Hepa is averaging 11.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the past 10 games for Hawaii.

DJ Davis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Baker is shooting 46.9% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

