Hauser leads Michigan State against Ohio State after 20-point game

Michigan State Spartans (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State visits the Ohio State Buckeyes after Joey Hauser scored 20 points in Michigan State’s 63-58 win over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Buckeyes are 8-4 on their home court. Ohio State is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Spartans are 7-6 in conference play. Michigan State scores 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Buckeyes and Spartans face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zed Key is averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Tyson Walker is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Spartans. Hauser is averaging 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

