Hauser and Michigan State host Ohio State

Michigan State Spartans (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio State -3; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State visits the Ohio State Buckeyes after Joey Hauser scored 20 points in Michigan State’s 63-58 win against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Buckeyes are 8-4 on their home court. Ohio State averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Spartans are 7-6 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State ranks third in the Big Ten shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

The Buckeyes and Spartans match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zed Key is averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Tyson Walker averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Hauser is averaging 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.