Hauser and Michigan State host Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-16, 1-12 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 7…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-16, 1-12 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State hosts the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Joey Hauser scored 22 points in Michigan State’s 62-41 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Spartans have gone 10-2 at home. Michigan State ranks seventh in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Golden Gophers are 1-12 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota has a 5-16 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Hauser is averaging 13.9 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Dawson Garcia is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 1-9, averaging 57.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

