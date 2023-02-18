Harvard visits Cornell after Williams’ 27-point outing

Harvard Crimson (13-12, 4-7 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (16-8, 6-5 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Harvard Crimson (13-12, 4-7 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (16-8, 6-5 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornell -6; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell plays the Harvard Crimson after Nazir Williams scored 27 points in Cornell’s 95-83 overtime win over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Big Red have gone 10-1 in home games. Cornell is eighth in the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 76.1 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Crimson are 4-7 in Ivy League play. Harvard is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Chris Ledlum averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Dolan is averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Ledlum is averaging 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Crimson. Evan Nelson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 85.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Crimson: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.