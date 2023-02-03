Hartford hosts Cardet and Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (7-17) at Hartford Hawks (5-17) West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits…

Chicago State Cougars (7-17) at Hartford Hawks (5-17)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits the Hartford Hawks after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 21 points in Chicago State’s 76-75 victory over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Hawks are 5-6 on their home court. Hartford is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

The Cougars have gone 2-17 away from home. Chicago State is the DI Independent leader with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Jahsean Corbett averaging 8.9.

The Hawks and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in DI Independent play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Dunne is averaging 9.7 points for the Hawks. Briggs McClain is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Bryce Johnson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Cardet is averaging 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

