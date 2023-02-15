Hartford faces Merrimack, aims to stop 4-game skid

Merrimack Warriors (11-16, 9-4 NEC) at Hartford Hawks (5-21, 0-1 DI Independent) West Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors (11-16, 9-4 NEC) at Hartford Hawks (5-21, 0-1 DI Independent)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford enters the matchup against Merrimack after losing four in a row.

The Hawks have gone 5-9 in home games. Hartford is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Warriors are 5-8 on the road. Merrimack ranks ninth in the NEC with 19.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Minor averaging 5.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Briggs McClain is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Michael Dunne is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Minor is averaging 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 65.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.