Harrison scores 24, Winthrop defeats Campbell 95-93 in OT

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kasen Harrison had 24 points in Winthrop’s 95-93 overtime victory against Campbell on Wednesday night.

Harrison also had five assists for the Eagles (14-16, 9-8 Big South Conference). Sin’Cere McMahon scored 22 points while shooting 5 for 13 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 11 of 11 from the free throw line. Kelton Talford was 7 of 8 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 19 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Ricky Clemons led the Fighting Camels (13-16, 8-9), finishing with 34 points, four assists and three steals. His 3-pointer from about 35 feet tied the game near the end of regulation. Anthony Dell’Orso added 23 points and seven rebounds for Campbell. Jay Pal had 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

