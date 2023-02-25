Harris leads Southeast Missouri State against SIU-Edwardsville

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-15, 10-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-13, 8-9 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-15, 10-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-13, 8-9 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -4; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State faces the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Chris Harris scored 36 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 105-102 overtime loss to the Lindenwood Lions.

The Cougars have gone 8-5 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Redhawks have gone 10-7 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State is fifth in the OVC scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Josh Earley averaging 9.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 15.6 points. Damarco Minor is averaging 13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Phillip Russell is averaging 18.4 points and 5.1 assists for the Redhawks. Harris is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.