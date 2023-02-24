Harris leads Southeast Missouri State against SIU-Edwardsville after 36-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-15, 10-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-13, 8-9 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-15, 10-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-13, 8-9 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Chris Harris scored 36 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 105-102 overtime loss to the Lindenwood Lions.

The Cougars are 8-5 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Redhawks are 10-7 against conference opponents. Southeast Missouri State is sixth in the OVC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 37.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Phillip Russell is averaging 18.4 points and 5.1 assists for the Redhawks. Harris is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.