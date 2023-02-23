Harris leads Southeast Missouri State against Lindenwood after 20-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-14, 10-6 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (9-20, 4-12 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-14, 10-6 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (9-20, 4-12 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lindenwood -4; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State faces the Lindenwood Lions after Chris Harris scored 20 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 85-80 win against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Lions are 7-4 on their home court. Lindenwood averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Redhawks have gone 10-6 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State is eighth in the OVC allowing 74.9 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keenon Cole is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Lions. Chris Childs is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Phillip Russell is scoring 18.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Redhawks. Harris is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

