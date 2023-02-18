Harris leads SE Missouri State over Southern Indiana 85-80

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Chris Harris scored 20 points to help Southeast Missouri State fend off Southern Indiana 85-80…

Listen now to WTOP News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Chris Harris scored 20 points to help Southeast Missouri State fend off Southern Indiana 85-80 on Saturday.

Harris made 11 of 13 shots from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (15-14, 10-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Dylan Branson finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four steals. Israel Barnes hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Isaiah Swope led the Screaming Eagles (15-14, 8-8) with 27 points and six rebounds. Tyler Henry added 20 points and Trevor Lakes scored 15.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Southeast Missouri State visits Lindenwood, while Southern Indiana hosts Tennessee Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.