Harris, Charleston Southern Buccaneers square off against the High Point Panthers

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-14, 4-7 Big South) at High Point Panthers (10-13, 2-9 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaden House and the High Point Panthers host Claudell Harris Jr. and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in Big South play.

The Panthers are 7-4 on their home court. High Point has a 5-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Buccaneers are 4-7 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: House is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 13.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games for High Point.

Tahlik Chavez averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Harris is shooting 48.7% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

