Harris and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers take on conference foe Campbell

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-17, 4-10 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (11-15, 6-8 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -6; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Ricky Clemons and the Campbell Fighting Camels host Claudell Harris Jr. and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in Big South play.

The Fighting Camels have gone 6-6 in home games. Campbell is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Buccaneers are 4-10 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is 5-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Dell’Orso is shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds. Clemons is averaging 13.4 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Campbell.

Harris is averaging 17.9 points for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

