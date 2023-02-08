Live Radio
Harried puts up 23 as Binghamton beats New Hampshire 66-64

The Associated Press

February 8, 2023, 9:47 PM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Armon Harried had 23 points in Binghamton’s 66-64 victory over New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

Harried also contributed seven rebounds for the Bearcats (10-13, 6-4 America East Conference). Jacob Falko scored 12 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Christian Hinckson shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Matt Herasme led the Wildcats (11-12, 6-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Nick Johnson added 17 points for New Hampshire. In addition, Clarence O. Daniels II had 15 points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Up next for Binghamton is a matchup Saturday with Albany (NY) at home. New Hampshire visits Vermont on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

