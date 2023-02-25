Harmon puts up 19, Bethune-Cookman takes down Southern 60-53

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Zion Harmon’s 19 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Southern 60-53 on Saturday night. Harmon shot 5…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Zion Harmon’s 19 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Southern 60-53 on Saturday night.

Harmon shot 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Wildcats (11-18, 7-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Joe French was 5 of 12 shooting (4 for 11 from distance) to add 16 points. Marcus Garrett recorded 12 points.

P.J. Byrd finished with 16 points for the Jaguars (13-15, 9-6). Bryson Etienne added 12 points and eight rebounds for Southern. Terrell Williams Jr. had eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

