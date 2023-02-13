Harmon leads Texas Tech against No. 5 Texas after 20-point outing

Texas Longhorns (20-5, 9-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Texas Longhorns (20-5, 9-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -4; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts the No. 5 Texas Longhorns after De’Vion Harmon scored 20 points in Texas Tech’s 71-63 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Red Raiders have gone 10-4 in home games. Texas Tech is seventh in the Big 12 with 13.4 assists per game led by Harmon averaging 3.6.

The Longhorns are 9-3 in conference play. Texas ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 16.1 assists per game led by Marcus Carr averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmon is averaging 13.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Red Raiders. Kevin Obanor is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Timmy Allen is averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Longhorns. Carr is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.