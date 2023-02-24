Harkless, UNLV Rebels take on the Air Force Falcons

Air Force Falcons (14-15, 5-11 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (16-11, 5-10 MWC) Las Vegas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Air Force Falcons (14-15, 5-11 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (16-11, 5-10 MWC)

Las Vegas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -9; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Air Force in a matchup of MWC teams.

The Rebels are 8-6 on their home court. UNLV is third in the MWC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by David Muoka averaging 1.9.

The Falcons have gone 5-11 against MWC opponents. Air Force ranks third in the MWC with 15.4 assists per game led by Ethan Taylor averaging 3.3.

The Rebels and Falcons meet Friday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rodriguez is averaging 11.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Rebels. Elijah Harkless is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Jake Heidbreder averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 23.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.