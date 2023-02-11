Harkless leads UNLV against No. 25 San Diego State

UNLV Rebels (16-8, 5-7 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (19-5, 10-2 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UNLV Rebels (16-8, 5-7 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (19-5, 10-2 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -9; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV faces the No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs after Elijah Harkless scored 33 points in UNLV’s 69-59 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Aztecs have gone 12-1 in home games. San Diego State has a 16-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Rebels are 5-7 against conference opponents. UNLV is 0-4 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Bradley is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Aztecs. Darrion Trammell is averaging 9.6 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Luis Rodriguez is averaging 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and two steals for the Rebels. Harkless is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

