Harkless and UNLV host Utah State

Utah State Aggies (22-7, 11-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (17-11, 6-10 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah State Aggies (22-7, 11-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (17-11, 6-10 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the Utah State Aggies after Elijah Harkless scored 23 points in UNLV’s 54-53 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Rebels have gone 9-6 at home. UNLV is third in the MWC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by David Muoka averaging 1.9.

The Aggies are 11-5 in conference games. Utah State is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harkless is scoring 18.4 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Rebels. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Steven Ashworth is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.9 points and 4.5 assists. Taylor Funk is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

