Hampton visits Elon after Mackinnon’s 22-point game

Hampton Pirates (6-20, 3-10 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (6-20, 4-9 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Hampton Pirates (6-20, 3-10 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (6-20, 4-9 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon faces the Hampton Pirates after Max Mackinnon scored 22 points in Elon’s 66-55 win over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Phoenix are 4-7 in home games. Elon has a 5-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pirates are 3-10 in conference games. Hampton is 1-14 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Halloran is averaging 13 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Phoenix. Mackinnon is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

Kyrese Mullen is averaging seven points and 7.6 rebounds for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.