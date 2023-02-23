Hampton defeats Monmouth 86-81

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Russell Dean scored 18 points as Hampton beat Monmouth 86-81 on Thursday night. Dean added five…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Russell Dean scored 18 points as Hampton beat Monmouth 86-81 on Thursday night.

Dean added five rebounds and eight assists for the Pirates (8-22, 5-12 Colonial Athletic Association). Kyrese Mullen scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds. Marquis Godwin was 4 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Hawks (6-24, 5-12) were led by Myles Foster, who posted 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Klemen Vuga added 20 points and seven rebounds for Monmouth. Tahron Allen also had 13 points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.