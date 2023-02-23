Halloran and the Elon Phoenix visit conference foe William & Mary

Elon Phoenix (8-21, 6-10 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-19, 5-11 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Elon Phoenix (8-21, 6-10 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-19, 5-11 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces Elon in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Tribe have gone 9-5 in home games. William & Mary has a 6-13 record against teams over .500.

The Phoenix are 6-10 in CAA play. Elon has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Nelson is averaging 11.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Tribe. Ben Wight is averaging 10.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

Sean Halloran is averaging 13 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Phoenix. Max Mackinnon is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.