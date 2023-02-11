Hall, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks to visit Johnson, UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-9, 7-4 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-13, 3-9 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-9, 7-4 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-13, 3-9 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley -6; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sadaidriene Hall and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks visit Justin Johnson and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros in WAC play Saturday.

The Vaqueros have gone 10-4 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is 7-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The ‘Jacks are 7-4 against WAC opponents. SFA averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 44.7% and averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

AJ Cajuste is averaging 9.5 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the ‘Jacks. Hall is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 59.8% over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.