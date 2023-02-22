Hall, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks to visit Allen, Abilene Christian Wildcats

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (17-10, 9-5 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-13, 7-8 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (17-10, 9-5 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-13, 7-8 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Abilene Christian -1; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes Abilene Christian and SFA face off on Wednesday.

The Wildcats have gone 10-3 in home games. Abilene Christian has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The ‘Jacks are 9-5 against WAC opponents. SFA ranks sixth in the WAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Sadaidriene Hall averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damien Daniels is averaging 8.8 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Tobias Cameron is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Hall is shooting 58.2% and averaging 12.9 points for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 24.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

