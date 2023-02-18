Hall and Clemson host Louisville

Clemson Tigers (19-7, 11-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-23, 1-14 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (19-7, 11-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-23, 1-14 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -10; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson plays the Louisville Cardinals after PJ Hall scored 20 points in Clemson’s 94-54 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Cardinals are 3-12 on their home court. Louisville is 1-18 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers are 11-4 in ACC play. Clemson is seventh in the ACC scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: El Ellis is averaging 17.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Hunter Tyson is averaging 15.4 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Brevin Galloway is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

